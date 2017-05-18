Boynton Cops Make Human Trafficking, Child Sex Abuse Arrest

A major arrest for Boynton Beach Police who have charged Marco Orrego with Unlawful Sexual Activity With Certain Minors, Possession Of Sexual Performance By A Minor, Soliciting Child Unlawful Sexual Conduct and Human Trafficking. Orrego, of the 5200 block of Cedar Lake Road in Boynton, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail on more than $300,000 bond.

