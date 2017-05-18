Boynton Cops Make Human Trafficking, ...

Boynton Cops Make Human Trafficking, Child Sex Abuse Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boca News Now

A major arrest for Boynton Beach Police who have charged Marco Orrego with Unlawful Sexual Activity With Certain Minors, Possession Of Sexual Performance By A Minor, Soliciting Child Unlawful Sexual Conduct and Human Trafficking. Orrego, of the 5200 block of Cedar Lake Road in Boynton, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail on more than $300,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 49 min ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... 3 hr Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) May 15 Lcw 22
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 12 YO VINNIE 1,432
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) May 11 bobpopbob 10
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC