Borrowing From Your Retirement Portfolios Can Make Your Future a Dumpster Fire

Saddled with debt or facing a large bill such as one due to the IRS, consumers often turn to their retirement portfolios and take out a 401 loan or the principal amount from an IRA. Financial advisors recommend that Americans refrain from taking out these types of loans against their own retirement savings because making up the difference can be a costly mistake and one that they regret later on.

