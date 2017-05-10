Boca's Kenneth Marcus Charged With DUI
Boca Raton resident Kenneth L. Marcus, 61, is out of the Palm Beach County Jail following his arrest by Boca Raton Police for DUI and property damage. The Cedar Glen Drive resident faces an upcoming court date.
