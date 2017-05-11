Boca's David Remland Charged With Patient Brokering
David Remland is the latest alleged "patient broker" to be arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into substance abuse treatment centers. Remland faces five counts of patient brokering and is being held on $15,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|bobpopbob
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|May 8
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 8
|chill
|21
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 7
|YO VINNIE
|1,431
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|May 4
|Jonathan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC