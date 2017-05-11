Boca's Ashley Klein Wins Congressional Institute Art Competition
Ashley Klein, a junior at Claire and Emanuel G. Rosenblatt High School at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, recently placed first in the Congressional Institute art competition in Congresswoman Lois Frankel's district. According to the Congressional Institute website, each spring, the organization sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
