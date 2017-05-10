BOCA RUDETONa : No, It's Not Okay To Wait In A Handicapped...
This photo pretty much speaks for itself. But, in case you need words, how about these? "No, you may not wait in your car in a handicapped space if you are not handicapped or awaiting someone who is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
