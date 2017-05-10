Boca Regional Hospital Boasts More Top Docs Than Any Other Hospital In Palm Beach County
Congratulations to Boca Raton Regional Hospital which continues to show other hospitals how care should be provided. The hospital reports that it has more "Top Doctors" as recognized by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd,.
