Boca Raton native Ariana Grande unhurt as explosions kill several at UK concert
Multiple people have been killed and more were injured May 22 in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, according to Manchester police. Multiple people have been killed and more were injured May 22 in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, according to Manchester police.
