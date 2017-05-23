Boca Raton mosque pays $4.9 million f...

Boca Raton mosque pays $4.9 million for 19 acres

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Islamic Center of Boca Raton paid $4.9 million for 19 acres along Lyons Road west of Delray Beach, according to property records. The organization operates a mosque and school on 6.6 acres it owns near Florida Atlantic University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 3 hr Lucy 71
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mon YO VINNIE 1,437
Graduation May 20 johnriven 1
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) May 18 ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) May 15 Lcw 22
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC