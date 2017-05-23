Boca Raton mosque pays $4.9 million for 19 acres
The Islamic Center of Boca Raton paid $4.9 million for 19 acres along Lyons Road west of Delray Beach, according to property records. The organization operates a mosque and school on 6.6 acres it owns near Florida Atlantic University.
