Boca man's DUI manslaughter trial to begin in 2014 crash

Jury selection continued Tuesday in the DUI manslaughter trial of a 32-year-old Boca Raton man who allegedly caused a 2015 crash that killed a 66-year-old bicyclist and blamed it on his girlfriend. Paul Maida will stand trial this week in the case surrounding the April 2014 death of bicyclist George Morreale, who died after a Ford F-150 veered into a bike lane on Yamato Road near Interstate 95 and hit him.

