'Baywatch' moviegoers cheer scenes sh...

'Baywatch' moviegoers cheer scenes showcasing South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

'Baywatch' official trailer features some familiar sights for locals. Three of the locations the movies was filmed were Deerfield Beach, the Boca Beach Club and Hallandale Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06) May 24 Lawknows 636
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) May 23 Lucy 71
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 22 YO VINNIE 1,437
Graduation May 20 johnriven 1
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) May 18 ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC