Bail set at $310,000 for teen shot by Boca Raton police officer

A Lake Worth teenager accused of pointing a gun at a police officer who then shot him was ordered held on $310,000 bail Friday. Rosario is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

