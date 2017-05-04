Aronberg on sober home bill: - This is a life-or-death issue'

Legislation aimed at cracking down on patient brokering, kickbacks and other unethical practices in the drug treatment industry is scheduled for a vote in the Florida Senate today after some tense moments this week for the bill's supporters. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and one of his top deputies, Al Johnson , were among those lobbying Tuesday and Wednesday for the legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Clemens , D-Atlantis, and state Rep. Bill Hager , R-Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.