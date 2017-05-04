Aronberg on sober home bill: - This i...

Aronberg on sober home bill: - This is a life-or-death issue'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Legislation aimed at cracking down on patient brokering, kickbacks and other unethical practices in the drug treatment industry is scheduled for a vote in the Florida Senate today after some tense moments this week for the bill's supporters. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and one of his top deputies, Al Johnson , were among those lobbying Tuesday and Wednesday for the legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Jeff Clemens , D-Atlantis, and state Rep. Bill Hager , R-Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) 1 hr Diffeferent from you 3
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,428
Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13) Tue Musikologist 9
Roof Apr 30 Michael Myers 1
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC