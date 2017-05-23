Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Miller in Emotional Reunion After Concert Bombing: Pics
The 23-year-old singer was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday at the airport, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Grande, wearing a black hoodie and holding a blanket, was clearly emotional reuniting with 25-year-old Miller, and appeared to be fighting back tears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Lawknows
|636
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Lucy
|71
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|May 22
|YO VINNIE
|1,437
|Graduation
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|May 18
|ClaytonJacker
|42
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|26
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC