Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Miller in Emotional Reunion After Concert Bombing: Pics

The 23-year-old singer was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday at the airport, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Grande, wearing a black hoodie and holding a blanket, was clearly emotional reuniting with 25-year-old Miller, and appeared to be fighting back tears.

