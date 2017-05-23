Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Mi...

Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Miller in Emotional Reunion After Concert Bombing: Pics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The 23-year-old singer was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday at the airport, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Grande, wearing a black hoodie and holding a blanket, was clearly emotional reuniting with 25-year-old Miller, and appeared to be fighting back tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Principal of Deerfield Elementary reassigned pe... (Nov '06) 20 hr Lawknows 636
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue Lucy 71
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) May 22 YO VINNIE 1,437
Graduation May 20 johnriven 1
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) May 18 ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC