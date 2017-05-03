Anti-Semitic incidents surge nearly 90 percent in 2017
Anti-Semitic incidents in the United States surged during the first three months of this year by 86 percent compared to the first three months of last year, the Anti-Defamation League said in a report . The group said there has been a massive increase in the amount of harassment of American Jews, particularly since November, and a doubling in the amount of anti-Semitic bullying and vandalism at non-denominational K-12 grade schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,427
|Roof
|Apr 30
|Michael Myers
|1
|Jeanne Partridge
|Apr 28
|JULIO
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Laurak
|68
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Jessie
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC