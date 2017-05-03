Anti-Semitic incidents surge nearly 90 percent in 2017

Anti-Semitic incidents in the United States surged during the first three months of this year by 86 percent compared to the first three months of last year, the Anti-Defamation League said in a report . The group said there has been a massive increase in the amount of harassment of American Jews, particularly since November, and a doubling in the amount of anti-Semitic bullying and vandalism at non-denominational K-12 grade schools.

