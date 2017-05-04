Announcement: Prospectiv Law Teachers...

Announcement: Prospectiv Law Teachers Workshop at SEALS

Each year, SEALS hosts a Prospective Law Teachers Workshop, which provides opportunities for aspiring law teachers to network and participate in mock interviews and mock job talks- prior to the actual teaching market. The Committee also schedules 1-on-1 sessions for candidates to receive faculty feedback on their CVs.This year's Prospective Law Teacher's Workshop will be held atThe Boca Resortin Boca Raton, Florida onWednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3. On Wednesday, there will be mock interviews between 8 and 10 AM with CV review sessions at 1:00.

