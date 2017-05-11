An American Dream on Marco
As a boy growing up in Italy, Luigi Carvelli never dreamed that by the age of thirty-five he would be the owner of four successful restaurants, with nearly three hundred people in his employ. Luigi, along with his brothers Sal, 44, and Francesco, 33, and cousins Adamo, 41, and Francesco Serravalle, 34, are the owners of three of Marco's finest restaurants, DaVinci's, Marco Prime Steak & Seafood, and the newest addition, The Oyster Society .
