Adaptation key as changes loom for workers comp sector

Changes in the workers compensation industry are happening faster than ever, and stakeholders must learn to adapt in order to remain relevant, according to the head of the National Council on Compensation Insurance Inc. That is why Bill Donnell, president and CEO of the Boca Raton, Florida-based NCCI, introduced "adapting" as the word and theme of the organization's Annual Issues Symposium being held this week in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Donnell noted during his opening speech Thursday that the workers comp industry was born out of a necessity to protect and care for employees and their families as well as insulate employers more than a century ago, and it has remained successful at doing so for more than 100 years.

