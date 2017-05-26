26 citations since PBC adopted panhan...

26 citations since PBC adopted panhandling law

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

Leaders in Lake Worth want to cut down on panhandling. They argue its a safety issue for panhandlers and drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 12 hr YO VINNIE 1,434
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 22 hr ClaytonJacker 42
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 26
Review: South Florida Introductions (Apr '15) May 15 Lcw 22
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) May 11 bobpopbob 10
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 19 at 6:12PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC