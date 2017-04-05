Will Dalia Dippolito's prosecutors change strategy for third trial on murder-for-hire charge?
Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley on Wednesday denied two bids by attorneys for Dalia Dippolito to consider holding two prosecutors in contempt of court before the third trial in the murder-for-hire case.
