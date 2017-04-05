Will Dalia Dippolito's prosecutors ch...

Will Dalia Dippolito's prosecutors change strategy for third trial on murder-for-hire charge?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley on Wednesday denied two bids by attorneys for Dalia Dippolito to consider holding two prosecutors in contempt of court before the third trial in the murder-for-hire case. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley on Wednesday denied two bids by attorneys for Dalia Dippolito to consider holding two prosecutors in contempt of court before the third trial in the murder-for-hire case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,416
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Palm Beach County was issued at April 07 at 7:52PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,909 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC