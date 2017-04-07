Want to change the state constitution? South Floridians offer their ideas

Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, who's known as Professor Peng abroad, spent nearly an hour with students eager to meet them at Bak Middle School of the Arts, which specializes in arts, dance, music and theater. Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, who's known as Professor Peng abroad, spent nearly an hour with students eager to meet them at Bak Middle School of the Arts, which specializes in arts, dance, music and theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.