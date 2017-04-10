Volunteers make 20,000 meals to feed hungry
Aviva Danon, 9, of Coral Springs, pours lentils into a meal kit at Super Sunday/Good Deeds Day for the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County on Sunday, April 2. Volunteers of all ages prepared 20,000 meal kits to help feed hungry people locally. MARIA Aviva Danon, 9, of Coral Springs, pours lentils into a meal kit at Super Sunday/Good Deeds Day for the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County on Sunday, April 2. Volunteers of all ages prepared 20,000 meal kits to help feed hungry people locally.
