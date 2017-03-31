VIDEO: Middle School Basketball Player With No Arms Drains 3-Pointers
Jamarion Styles, an 8th grader at Eagle's Landing Middle School in Boca Raton, Florida, is a remarkable kid. Styles lost both arms because of an infection as an infant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|5 hr
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Fri
|YO VINNIE
|1,413
|Seth Adams murder
|Fri
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|truth
|29
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC