VIDEO: Middle School Basketball Playe...

VIDEO: Middle School Basketball Player With No Arms Drains 3-Pointers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Big Lead

Jamarion Styles, an 8th grader at Eagle's Landing Middle School in Boca Raton, Florida, is a remarkable kid. Styles lost both arms because of an infection as an infant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 5 hr 1ST Amendment Gone 4
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Fri YO VINNIE 1,413
Seth Adams murder Fri Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC