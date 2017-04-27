Time running out to apply for your school of choice in Palm Beach County
For parents disappointed their children were not accepted to a magnet program, take heart: 79 Palm Beach County schools still have room for kids who live outside their boundaries. One week remains for families to apply to these schools for enrollment next year.
