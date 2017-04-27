The Simpsons,' Disney artist to teach free anime workshops in Boca

The animation artist who worked on sitcoms "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill ," as well as projects for Disney, will teach a free anime workshop for teens at Boca Raton's libraries. Carlos Nieto III, a Los Angeles-based artist, will teach teens the basics of sketching in the Japanese illustration style anime at two Monday, May 22 "Anime Your Way" workshops, according to the libraries.

