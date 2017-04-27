The Simpsons,' Disney artist to teach free anime workshops in Boca
The animation artist who worked on sitcoms "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill ," as well as projects for Disney, will teach a free anime workshop for teens at Boca Raton's libraries. Carlos Nieto III, a Los Angeles-based artist, will teach teens the basics of sketching in the Japanese illustration style anime at two Monday, May 22 "Anime Your Way" workshops, according to the libraries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton Music Thread (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Musikologist
|9
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,427
|Roof
|Sun
|Michael Myers
|1
|Jeanne Partridge
|Apr 28
|JULIO
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Laurak
|68
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Jessie
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC