The Simpsons,' Disney artist to teach...

The Simpsons,' Disney artist to teach free anime workshops in Boca

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The animation artist who worked on sitcoms "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill ," as well as projects for Disney, will teach a free anime workshop for teens at Boca Raton's libraries. Carlos Nieto III, a Los Angeles-based artist, will teach teens the basics of sketching in the Japanese illustration style anime at two Monday, May 22 "Anime Your Way" workshops, according to the libraries.

