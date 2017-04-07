The Luggage Industry Keeps Adding Tech Gimmicks to Boost Sales
At this year's annual travel goods industry conference, it's obvious that the hot trend among manufacturers is to add USB ports, battery packs, and location-aware beacons to their luggage. As the U.S. Travel Good Association's annual show takes place April 5 -7 in Las Vegas, it is apparent that many manufacturers are doubling down on the industry's bet that consumers want luggage that is tech savvy.
