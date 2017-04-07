Temperatures drop at least 15 degrees...

Temperatures drop at least 15 degrees; Will it last all weekend?

A late season cold front brought the promised chilly temperatures Friday morning after the heat soared to 89 degrees on Thursday at Palm Beach International Airport. It was southwest winds that pumped in warm air before northerly winds behind the front pushed the mix of Rocky Mountain and Canadian air through.

