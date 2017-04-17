Student Body: Boca Cops Find Dead Lyn...

Student Body: Boca Cops Find Dead Lynn Student In Mizner Park

On Saturday, April 15 at 6:15 a.m., Boca Raton Police were called to report of a body on the ground behind a restaurant in Mizner Park. Arriving officers made contact with Mizner Park security and members of a cleaning crew who had located the body.

