Stiff Schiff: Stewart Schiff Charged With Indecent Exposure In Boca
It's unclear where in Boca it occurred, but Boca Raton Police have arrested Stewart Schiff and charged him with one count of "indecent exposure - exposure of sexual organs." Schiff was arrested around 11am Wednesday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
