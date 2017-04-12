South Florida dumps partially treated human waste offshore, but it's cleaning up its act
Over the decades, billions of gallons of partially treated sewage have flushed their way from South Florida toilets to the Atlantic Ocean. Six plants jettisoned wastewater from outfall pipes in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, releasing massive clouds that cause the surface to look like it is boiling.
