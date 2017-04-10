Route1 Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter an...

Route1 Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: World News Report

Route1 Inc. , a world- leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Route1 realized growth in revenue from MobiKEY application software subscribers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 11 hr YO VINNIE 1,417
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 13 at 2:49AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC