Rhonda Aton Facing DUI, Property Dama...

Rhonda Aton Facing DUI, Property Damage Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Boca News Now

It's a two for one special for Rhonda Aton of Cypress Road in Boca Raton. The 50 year old is facing a DUI with "property damage" charge filed by Boca Raton Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roof 13 hr Michael Myers 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Sat snarky anarchy 1,425
Jeanne Partridge Apr 28 JULIO 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 27 Laurak 68
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Jessie 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
News Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15) Apr 20 Vivek Golikeri 2
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC