Rained-out boaters prepare to launch Boca Bash this weekend
The Boca Bash, the daylong party on Lake Boca, was rained out this past weekend and was rescheduled for Sunday, April 30. This is prompting the cities of Boca, Pompano and Deerfield to start preparing all over again, including shutting down boat ramps. The Boca Bash, the daylong party on Lake Boca, was rained out this past weekend and was rescheduled for Sunday, April 30. This is prompting the cities of Boca, Pompano and Deerfield to start preparing all over again, including shutting down boat ramps.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanne Partridge
|6 hr
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Apr 23
|YO VINNIE
|1,423
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 22
|Mo darwish
|67
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|Apr 20
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Apr 20
|OMG
|2
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Apr 17
|pimp
|54
