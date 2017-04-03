Rae Salling has been named SVP of ass...

Rae Salling has been named SVP of asset management at Waramaug Hospitality LLC in Boca Raton - FL...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Waramaug Hospitality LLC 2500 N. MilitaryTrail Suite 275 Boca Raton, FL 33431 United States Phone: 997-0334 Visit Website In her new role, Salling will maintain oversight of the operating performance of the company's entire hotel portfolio, and be the principal liaison with the operating teams of Waramaug's respective management companies. Prior to joining Waramaug, Salling served as VP of operations with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where she was responsible for the management of individual assets along with evaluating possible acquisitions for the management companies' ownership groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 8 hr huethoang 65
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 16 hr YO VINNIE 1,414
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC