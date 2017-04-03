Rae Salling has been named SVP of asset management at Waramaug Hospitality LLC in Boca Raton - FL...
Waramaug Hospitality LLC 2500 N. MilitaryTrail Suite 275 Boca Raton, FL 33431 United States Phone: 997-0334 Visit Website In her new role, Salling will maintain oversight of the operating performance of the company's entire hotel portfolio, and be the principal liaison with the operating teams of Waramaug's respective management companies. Prior to joining Waramaug, Salling served as VP of operations with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where she was responsible for the management of individual assets along with evaluating possible acquisitions for the management companies' ownership groups.
