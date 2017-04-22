Public Records: Boca's Farmer's Table Express Cited By...
Public records just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com reveal that Farmer's Table Express, which operates at the same address as "Farmer's Table", was cited in February for two "high priority violations." "High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.
