POLICE: Charges Pending Against Jonathan Malarkey In Fatal Crash

The Palm Beach County Sherif's Office says Jonathan Malarkey, 16, of Severn Drive in Boca was driving eastbound on SW 18th Street at "a rate of speed significantly above the posted speed limit" when Norman Wong, 50, attempted to turn left onto westbound SW 18th Street. Police say Malarkey's 2006 Chevy 300 "violently impacted with the driver's side of Wong's 2016 Ford Van.

