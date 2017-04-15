Pedestrian critically wounded in Delray Beach hit and run, police say

While Bak was hosting dignitaries, choral students at S.D. Spady were in New York City, preparing for a performance at the 2017 Carnegie Hall Children's Choir Series. While Bak was hosting dignitaries, choral students at S.D. Spady were in New York City, preparing for a performance at the 2017 Carnegie Hall Children's Choir Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.