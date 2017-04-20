PBSO: Jerry Ginsberg Died Of Natural Causes Following March Accident In Delray Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Ginsberg died of natural causes when he crashed near the intersection of Linton and Jog back on March 16th. Ginsberg was traveling northbound on Jog Road approaching Linton Boulevard.
