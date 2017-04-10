Palm Beach County set to begin first ...

Palm Beach County set to begin first school repairs funded by sales tax

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The projects, funded by a penny sales tax increase that voters approved in November, include paving at Del Prado Elementary in Boca Raton and water intrusion repairs at Eagles Landing Elementary, west of Boca Raton. Avossa said at a press conference he plans to provide quarterly updates on progress to the School Board and public.

