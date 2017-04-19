Palm Beach County companies 'game changers' in orthopedics...

From limb-lengthening procedures to removing skin cancer without a scar, two innovative Palm Beach County medical operations are making a difference in both patients' lives and in the local economy. On Thursday, at its 2017 Economic Development Forum, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County featured technologies and innovations that are expected to have future impact on the county, including medical innovations, driverless cars and smart buildings.

