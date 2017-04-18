Pair of original artworks by Erte wil...

Pair of original artworks by Erte will be part of Auction Life's May 7th sale in Boca Raton

Two original signed gouache on paper paintings by the French-born Russian artist Erte will be sold, to include this work . A pair of original artworks hand-signed by the French-born Russian artist Erte , a huge fossil mural from the Green River region of southwestern Wyoming, a 10-acre ranch in Deming, New Mexico , fashion accessories by Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel and a collection of fine American gold coins will all come up for bid on Sunday, May 7th.

