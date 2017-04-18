Pair of original artworks by Erte will be part of Auction Life's May 7th sale in Boca Raton

Two original signed gouache on paper paintings by the French-born Russian artist Erte will be sold, to include this work . A pair of original artworks hand-signed by the French-born Russian artist Erte , a huge fossil mural from the Green River region of southwestern Wyoming, a 10-acre ranch in Deming, New Mexico , fashion accessories by Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel and a collection of fine American gold coins will all come up for bid on Sunday, May 7th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.