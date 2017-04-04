Open bar, live music are features of ...

Open bar, live music are features of All White Party in Boca Raton

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The All White Party planned for Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. costs just $15 per person and includes an open bar, live music and a dance performance, according to coordinators. It will be held at TrainerSpace gym, southwest of the intersection of Clint Moore Road and Congress Avenue at 990 S. Rogers Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 23 hr YO VINNIE 1,415
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Palm Beach County was issued at April 06 at 10:25AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC