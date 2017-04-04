Open bar, live music are features of All White Party in Boca Raton
The All White Party planned for Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. costs just $15 per person and includes an open bar, live music and a dance performance, according to coordinators. It will be held at TrainerSpace gym, southwest of the intersection of Clint Moore Road and Congress Avenue at 990 S. Rogers Circle.
