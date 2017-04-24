One young boy's hoop dreams
Thirteen-year-old Jamarion Styles, of Boca Raton, Florida, lost his hands, and most of his arms, as an infant due to a rare bacterial infection. But that didn't stop him from dreaming of playing on his middle school basketball team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Sun
|YO VINNIE
|1,423
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 22
|Mo darwish
|67
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|Apr 20
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Apr 20
|OMG
|2
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|Apr 20
|JULIO
|6
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Apr 17
|pimp
|54
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC