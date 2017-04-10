News 6 mins ago 8:42 a.m.Tow truck driver dies after falling rom I-95 overpass in Boca Raton
A tow truck driver responding to the scene of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 has died after falling from an overpass. CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach reported that the semi-truck crash and death investigation has closed three southbound lanes of the busy interstate at Congress Avenue.
