News 6 mins ago 8:42 a.m.Tow truck driver dies after falling rom I-95 overpass in Boca Raton

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A tow truck driver responding to the scene of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 has died after falling from an overpass. CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach reported that the semi-truck crash and death investigation has closed three southbound lanes of the busy interstate at Congress Avenue.

