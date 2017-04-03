Man Killed On Bicycle In Boca, Cops Seek Witnesses
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking anyone who witnessed a fatal accident near Sandlefoot Blvd near Inlet Circle. Police say an unknown driver struck Donald Finn of Tamarac around 9pm on Sunday.
