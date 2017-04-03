Man Killed On Bicycle In Boca, Cops S...

Man Killed On Bicycle In Boca, Cops Seek Witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Boca News Now

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking anyone who witnessed a fatal accident near Sandlefoot Blvd near Inlet Circle. Police say an unknown driver struck Donald Finn of Tamarac around 9pm on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Sun 1ST Amendment Gone 4
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Mar 31 YO VINNIE 1,413
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Mar 28 truth 29
News Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr... Mar 26 Wolfgang 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC