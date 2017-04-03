Maine announces 4.3% comp rate cut

Maine announces 4.3% comp rate cut

Maine's workers compensation lost costs are set to decrease 4.3%, effective immediately, according to a statement Friday from Eric Cioppa, superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance. The bureau approved the rate decrease, which was proposed by the Boca Raton, Florida-based National Council on Compensation Insurance Inc. Maine saw a 4% decrease in lost-time comp claim frequency in 2014, compared with a 5% increase in comp frequency for 2013, according to a state advisory forum presentation by Boca Raton, Florida-based NCCI on March 23. Maine's workers comp indemnity claim severity also fell 3.9% year-over-year in 2014, compared with a 6.1% increase in indemnity claim severity in 2013.

