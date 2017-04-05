Judge denies Dalia Dippolito's bid to...

Judge denies Dalia Dippolito's bid to hold prosecutors in contempt in murder-for-hire case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A judge agreed to loosen some of the terms of Dalia Dippolito's house arrest. Dippolito was permitted to attend her brother's wedding in Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 9 hr YO VINNIE 1,415
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Tue huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Palm Beach County was issued at April 05 at 4:20PM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC