Judge denies Dalia Dippolito's bid to hold prosecutors in contempt in murder-for-hire case
A judge agreed to loosen some of the terms of Dalia Dippolito's house arrest. Dippolito was permitted to attend her brother's wedding in Boca Raton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,415
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boca Raton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC