Jews, Armenians will unite to remembe...

Jews, Armenians will unite to remember genocides

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Jewish Journal

From left, Robert Silvers, senior rabbi, Congregation B'nai Israel; Arsine Kaloustian, chair, Armenian Genocide Commemoration, Inc.; and Father Paren Galstyan, pastor of St. David Armenian Apostolic Church, gather to discuss plans for an interfaith Yom HaShoah commemoration taking place on Sunday, April 23 at B'nai Israel which also will commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 17 hr Abe Cohen 5
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Sat YO VINNIE 1,419
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
News Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ... Mar 30 Anonymous 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 17 at 10:27AM EDT

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC