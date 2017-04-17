Jews, Armenians will unite to remember genocides
From left, Robert Silvers, senior rabbi, Congregation B'nai Israel; Arsine Kaloustian, chair, Armenian Genocide Commemoration, Inc.; and Father Paren Galstyan, pastor of St. David Armenian Apostolic Church, gather to discuss plans for an interfaith Yom HaShoah commemoration taking place on Sunday, April 23 at B'nai Israel which also will commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
