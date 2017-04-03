If you want to change Floridaa s Constitution, go to public hearing at FIU
The powerful panel that has the ability to update Florida's foundational legal document will be in Miami on Thursday and wants to hear from you. The Constitution Revision Committee, a 37-member board that will put constitutional amendments directly on the 2018 ballot, will conduct a public hearing at Florida International University at 5 p.m. as part of a series of stops across the state.
Boca Raton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,416
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Mar 28
|truth
|29
