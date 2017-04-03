If you want to change Floridaa s Cons...

If you want to change Floridaa s Constitution, go to public hearing at FIU

22 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The powerful panel that has the ability to update Florida's foundational legal document will be in Miami on Thursday and wants to hear from you. The Constitution Revision Committee, a 37-member board that will put constitutional amendments directly on the 2018 ballot, will conduct a public hearing at Florida International University at 5 p.m. as part of a series of stops across the state.

