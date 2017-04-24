Holocaust survivors hail Allianz golf tourney sponsor end

Shirley Rubin, left, kisses holocaust survivor Morric Jusovic after he spoke at a news conference in support of Boca Raton's decision to drop German insurance giant Allianz as sponsor of a professional golf tournament, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Boca Raton, Fla. Survivors say that this could renew momentum for their years-long effort to gain the right to sue the company over stolen Jewish policies during the Nazi era.

