Holocaust survivors hail Allianz golf...

Holocaust survivors hail Allianz golf tourney sponsor end

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: News Times

Shirley Rubin, left, kisses holocaust survivor Morric Jusovic after he spoke at a news conference in support of Boca Raton's decision to drop German insurance giant Allianz as sponsor of a professional golf tournament, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Boca Raton, Fla. Survivors say that this could renew momentum for their years-long effort to gain the right to sue the company over stolen Jewish policies during the Nazi era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boca Raton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) 21 hr Jessie 9
Jeanne Partridge Tue Just Another Pilot 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Apr 23 YO VINNIE 1,423
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 22 Mo darwish 67
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Apr 20 casa b 1
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Apr 20 OMG 2
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) Apr 17 pimp 54
See all Boca Raton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boca Raton Forum Now

Boca Raton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boca Raton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boca Raton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC